Tradesmen targeted in rural crime spree

TRADESMEN across Tyrone are being warned to step up security after an organised gang stole thousands of pounds worth of tools in a growing wave of overnight raids.

Police confirmed to WeAreTyrone that they have received ten reports of tools and materials being stolen from vans or vehicles in the Fermanagh and Omagh, and Mid Ulster areas since October 1 – most of them in the Omagh district.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Joni Beatty said this type of crime rises at this time of year, with thieves targeting what they view as easy pickings.

“Sadly, that includes our local tradesmen and women, as well as small business owners,” she said.

Inspector Beatty urged anyone storing valuable tools or materials to adopt preventative measures.

“Lock away hand tools when they are not in use. Consider investing in high-security locks for vehicles and buildings. Mark your tools with a property marking kit and register them on an approved database.

“If you must store tools in a vehicle, park in a well-lit area with CCTV if possible, or park with rear or side doors against a wall to prevent entry. You can also request a visit from one of our local Crime Prevention Officers.”

Among those recently targeted is John Kilpatrick, owner of Dynamic Tank Solutions in Coalisland. More than £4,000 worth of equipment was stolen from two vans at his secured yard on Drummurrer Lane.

John believes he was hit by an organised gang targeting tradesmen and businesses they suspect may hold specialist, high-end tools.

“One of my neighbours also had thousands of pounds worth of tools taken the same night,” he said. “This was done in an organised manner. Our yard is very secure and we have CCTV, but they were able to avoid detection and get away unnoticed.”

He warned business owners and tradespeople across the North to be on alert.

“There have been a string of robberies similar to ours. I just want people to watch out and secure anything valuable.”

Mid Ulster councillor Kevin McElvogue said multiple tradesmen across the county – in areas including Killeeshil, Galbally, Derrytreask, Derryloughan, Clonoe, Coalisland, Eglish and Dungannon – have also been hit.

“I can’t stress this enough: lock your vans and sheds at night,” he said. “These robberies are happening when people are asleep. Cameras or sensor lights are not deterring them – they are organised and watching for the best time to strike.”