Traffic delays expected during the Twelfth of July celebrations

POLICE have advised motorists to expect delays in parts of Tyrone this Saturday as Twelfth of July celebrations take place in Augher and Sixmilecross.

In Augher, delays are expected from 10am as participants and supporters gather at Favour Royal Road. The main parade will begin at 1pm, travelling along Main Street into the Demonstration Field on Crossowen Road.

Later in the day, the return parade will form at 4.15pm and proceed via Crossowen Road and Main Street, dispersing at Favour Royal Road around 5.45pm.

In Sixmilecross, delays are also expected from 10am, with the assembly point at Cooley Road.

The parade will leave at 12.30pm, following a route through Cooley Road, Main Street and Tirooney Road to the Demonstration Field.

The return leg will begin around 3pm, with bands travelling back along Tirooney Road and Main Street. Some will return to buses parked on Altamuskin Road, while others will return to Cooley Road for dispersal.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the main parade routes, and the public are asked to respect areas designated for blue badge holders and any areas marked with police ‘No Parking’ cones.

Police will be on the ground to help manage traffic and minimise disruption.

Street traders are reminded that they must hold a valid licence issued by the local council and ensure their stalls do not encroach onto the road.