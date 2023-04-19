Traffic disruption expected during Cookstown 100

POLICE are advising motorists that The Cookstown 100 is taking place this Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.
Roads will be closed between 7am and 9.30pm on Friday and again between 7am and 7.30pm on Saturday.
Police have asked motorists to seek alternative routes for any journeys between these times.
Those attending the event should enter via the Orritor Road, Drumearn Road and Tulnacross Road.
Entry cannot be gained via Killycurragh Road, Mackenny Road and Tullagh Road.
Attendees are asked to respect residents by not blocking entrances or entering the course via private property.
