The Christmas lights switch-on and parade takes place in Strabane on Saturday November, 25 starting at 5pm.

The PSNI have said that some delays are expected for the duration of the event, which is estimated to last one hour.

Additional time should be considered for your journey. If you are not attending the event, you may wish to use an alternative route.

Advertisement

The parade will be led from Dock Street, Railway Road, John Wesley Street, Main Street, Market Street and Castle Place, Castle Street, before coming out on to Abercorn Square and finishing on Railway Street for the Christmas lights switch-on.