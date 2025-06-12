Traffic disruption in Omagh on Saturday due to Pride parade

POLICE have said there will be traffic disruption in Omagh on Saturday as a result of the Pride parade taking place in the town.

Delays are expected from 12pm as participants and supporters assemble at the Main Street carpark on Kevlin Avenue.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The parade will commence at 1:30pm travelling from the Main Street carpark along Kevlin Avenue into Scarffe’s Entry, then onto High Street, John Street, James Street, Church Street, George Street, back to High Street, along Bridge Street, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, and back along Scarffe’s Entry to conclude in the Main Street carpark on Kevlin Avenue. The parade is expected to finish at around 3pm.

Advertisement

“Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

“There will be some parking restrictions along the main parade routes and organisers have asked the public to respect any area identified for blue badge holders or where police ‘No Parking’ cones are placed.

“Police also advise that Street Traders wishing to do so along the route that they must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and are asked to ensure that their stall does not encroach onto the road.”