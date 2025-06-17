Traffic diverted due to vehicle fire in Dungannon

MOTORISTS are advised that a vehicle fire on Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, has led to a road closure.
Traffic is being diverted at Cabra Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”
