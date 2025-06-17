BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Traffic diverted due to vehicle fire in Dungannon

  • 17 June 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 June 2025
MOTORISTS are advised that a vehicle fire on Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, has led to a road closure.

Traffic is being diverted at Cabra Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

