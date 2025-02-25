This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Traffic news: Roadworks taking place in Omagh nightly this week

  • 25 February 2025
Traffic news: Roadworks taking place in Omagh nightly this week
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 25 February 2025
Less than a minute

Motorists in Omagh are being made aware of roadworks happening in the town this week.

The Doogary Road from Crevenagh Park and Ride to the Seskinore Road turn off will be closed each night in both directions throughout the week from 9pm to 4am due to the roadworks.

Motorists are being asked to allow additional time for travel during this period.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Inquiry chair ‘overwhelmed’ by statements from victims’ families Anger at plan to increase charges at car park in centre of Omagh Police investigating ‘racially-motivated’ attack on girl in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn