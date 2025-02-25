Traffic news: Roadworks taking place in Omagh nightly this week

Motorists in Omagh are being made aware of roadworks happening in the town this week.
The Doogary Road from Crevenagh Park and Ride to the Seskinore Road turn off will be closed each night in both directions throughout the week from 9pm to 4am due to the roadworks.
Motorists are being asked to allow additional time for travel during this period.
