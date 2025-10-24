Traffic restrictions in place for Strabane’s Halloween events

DERRY City and Strabane District Council have released traffic and travel details ahead of the Strabane Halloween celebrations next Friday.

Castle Street will be closed from 7am-6pm on Friday, October 31, to facilitate the Halloween events which are planned for the town centre.

The fireworks display will take place at 7pm from the Melvin Running Track.

The pedestrian footbridge and paths around Melvin Running Track will be closed to the public from 6.45pm-7.30pm to facilitate the fireworks.

There will be restricted access for residents only on Melvin Road and Ballycolman Estate from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Members of the public are advised to use Strabane Sigersons GAA car park or the town centre car parks.

Drivers are reminded that normal on-street parking restrictions will be in place and are advised not to obstruct any resident or business, or access for emergency services.

Accessible viewing will be available at Melvin Arena carpark.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh encouraged everyone coming to Strabane to make themselves aware of any disruptions which could affect their journey.

“There are just a few days left until we all gather to celebrate Halloween in Strabane.

“The Council has worked hard to minimise disruption, but we encourage everyone to check for any road closures or changes ahead of next Friday. Please plan your journey in advance, consider where you’ll park or how you’ll travel to the fireworks display and follow the guidance of Council staff when out and about.”