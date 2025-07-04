Traffic warning ahead of parades in Clogher and Aughnacloy

ROAD users are advised to be aware of disruption to traffic in Clogher and Aughnacloy this weekend.

There will be delays in Main Street in Clogher this evening, Friday, July 4, between 8.15pm and 10pm due to a parade taking place.

There will also be delays at Moore Street, Aughnacloy, tomorrow evening, Saturday, July 5, between 8.15pm and 10pm, due to a parade taking place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police officers will be present to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

“To avoid potential delays, please plan your journey in advance and seek an alternative route for your journey during these times.”