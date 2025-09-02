BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Trailers marked in Omagh as part of fight against rural crime

  • 2 September 2025
Trailers marked in Omagh as part of fight against rural crime
The free marking event will be held at Omagh Mart.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 September 2025
Less than a minute

A free trailer marking event will be held in Omagh next week.

Trailer owners are invited to bring them along to Omagh Mart next Monday, September 8, between 10am and 2pm to have them marked.

The initiative is being organised by the PSNI and partner organisations as part of Rural Crime Action Week.

Advertisement

No bookings or appointments necessary for next week’s event.

Related posts:

Bullocks worth up to £30,000 stolen from Sixmilecross farm No decision on ‘special advocates’ request at Omagh bomb inquiry Beragh quarry owners ordered to stop operations

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn