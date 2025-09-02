Trailers marked in Omagh as part of fight against rural crime

A free trailer marking event will be held in Omagh next week.
Trailer owners are invited to bring them along to Omagh Mart next Monday, September 8, between 10am and 2pm to have them marked.
The initiative is being organised by the PSNI and partner organisations as part of Rural Crime Action Week.
No bookings or appointments necessary for next week’s event.
