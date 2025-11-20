‘Tree of Hope’ to be planted this Saturday in Strabane

STRABANE is set to welcome the John Gallagher Tree of Hope this Saturday – a rare Sycamore Gap sapling and the only one being brought to the North.

The original Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland in England was tragically felled in September 2023 after standing for 150 years.

This weekend’s planting at the Tinnies site will serve as a living memorial to the late John Gallagher, a local plumber admired for his generosity, kindness and dedication to helping others.

Debbie Gallagher, John’s wife, said, “Our hearts will always be broken, but we take comfort knowing that the John Gallagher Tree of Hope will help keep his legacy alive.”

The ceremony, open to the public, takes place at 2.30pm and the Gallagher family is inviting all local people to attend.