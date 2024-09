AN alleged domestic attacker accused of a campaign of coercive control and degrading abuse of a woman involving multiple incidents of assault and strangulation is to stand trial.

When the accused first appeared in court it was claimed the victim had been made to eat food off the floor which he filmed on his phone.

Barry Maguire (40), from Castleview Crescent, Omagh, faces seven counts of non-fatal asphyxiation and five of assault.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 30, 2023, with the asphyxiation matters involving five instances of covering the woman’s mouth and nose and two of applying pressure to the woman’s throat affecting her ability to breath.

There is also a charge of engaging in abusive behaviour against the woman between September 5 and November 30, 2023, likely to cause her physical or psychological harm.

Maguire appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court pleading not guilty to all charges.

Judge Richard Greene ordered Maguire to return to court on October 2 when a trial date will be allocated.

A detective constable previously explained the woman fled to a neighbour’s home in the aftermath of the alleged attack and from there was taken to hospital.

The neighbour, meanwhile, described “signs of coercive control and degrading abuse”.

The detective said, “The injured party was covered in bruises all over her body at apparent different stages of healing. She is vulnerable and has no family support.”

Opposing bail, the detective said “There is a risk of further offending and witness interference. The injured party and defendant have only been in a relationship for six months and this is the second reported incident – both of which were reported by third parties. The injured party has never contacted police herself, instead seeking help from neighbours. She is unsure if she wants to make a statement of complaint because she says she still loves the defendant. We feel this places her at greater risk should he be released as they could resume the relationship and the abuse will continue.”

The judge noted, among other things, the defendant, “Indicated that the injured party bruises easily”.

The detective said this was discussed with the injured party who stated she has no medical condition to this effect and, “While she does bruise easily, it’s not without cause.”

The judge continued, “There is also a suggestion the defendant made the injured party eat food off the floor, which he denied but when police advised they would be examining his phone, he then claimed to have forgotten and he may in fact have taken a photograph of her eating from the floor.”

Bail was refused due to a risk of interference with the woman and witnesses who provide evidence.

Maguire was later released by the High Court, subject to strict conditions.