Tributes paid to beloved school teacher

TRIBUTES have been paid after the untimely passing of respected school teacher Sinead Dooher (McHugh) after an illness aged just 52.

A long-standing member of staff at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in Belfast, Sinead also came from a prominent GAA family in North Tyrone.

Tyrone GAA have published a tribute to Sinead, stating that: “Gaelic Tyrone is deeply distressed to learn of the death of Sinead McHugh (née Dooher), dear sister of our cherished, enduring Club Tyrone Treasurer Roisin (Shanks), and dear daughter of Johnny and Gabrielle, hugely influential generational presences within and across Tyrone GAA.

“Sinead’s cruel illness was taken on resolutely, in the full spirit of a family who contribute so much to what we are and what we try to do. ‘Turas abhaile an bás don té atá cróga | For the brave, death is just going home.’”

Sinead was a valued member of the English department at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock, who also released a poignant tribute following her tragic passing.

“Sinead joined Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock in 1997 and quickly became an integral member of our College community, admired and respected by staff and students alike. She was exceptionally proud to teach in the College, a key member of our English department, committed to getting the very best out of every student, and a loyal supporter of #TeamKnock.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sinead’s husband Gary, their three children, Daire, Ruairi and Aoibhe, and her extended family and many friends.