Tributes paid to ‘exceptional’ Newtownstewart teacher

FORMER pupils of Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen have paid heartfelt tributes to much-loved teacher Robert Kerrigan, who was originally from Newtownstewart and remembered as a ‘fabulous teacher’ and a ‘true gentleman’.

Mr Kerrigan, who lives on the outskirts of Enniskillen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 8, at the South West Acute Hospital. A native of Newtownstewart, he retained strong links to the area throughout his life.

A wave of tributes followed news of his death, with Erne Integrated College stating they were ‘saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague’.

“Bob was a fabulous teacher and friend. He treated everyone fairly and was always up for a laugh. You’ll always be remembered for the impact you made on so many students’ lives,” a tribute from the school read.

Mr Kerrigan taught a number of subjects, including science, and is fondly remembered by both former pupils and colleagues.

“I had the great privilege to teach with Bob for upwards of 20 years,” said one fellow teacher.

“It was always a pleasure to see his classes engaged, purposeful and happy.

“He was an exceptional teacher.”

Mr Kerrigan is survived by his wife Gill, Yael, and stepchildren Joey, Nathan and Ruairi. He was cremated at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.