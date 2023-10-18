Tributes paid to former Trillick footballer and dog warden

A FORMER Trillick footballer who was also well-known as an official of the former Omagh District Council has died.

Gerry Donnelly, affectionately known as ‘Shep’, was the dog warden for the local council from the 1980s.

He was also the main researcher of the ‘GAA in Tyrone’ alongside the author, Joe Martin, who died in August, and served local government for more than three decades in a variety of roles, including licensing and under the Environment and Place Directorate of the new Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

As a footballer, ‘Shep’ was highly-regarded. Mr Donnelly won five Tyrone senior championship medals as a member of the mighty ‘Reds’ team which blazed a trail during the 1970s and 1980s.

Throughout that time he was an effective and tenacious midfielder on the teams which enjoyed success in 1974, 1975, 1980, 1983 and 1986.

His brother, Liam, current chairman of the Trillick club, captained the team to glory in 1986 and his son Fergal is a member of the Trillick team which will play Errigal Ciaran in this year’s Tyrone Senior Final on October 29.

His nephews, Richard and Matthew, are, of course, long-standing members of the county senior team being part of the panel which won the All-Ireland senior title in 2021.

In a tribute, the Trillick club said Mr Donnelly was someone who would be ‘dearly missed’ around his beloved Donnelly Park.

“Gerard was a true Gael. He was involved in all aspects of Trí Leac Naomh Mhíc Artaín’s. He was an accomplished and determined footballer in the 70s, 80s and 90s, winning multiple senior championships and county leagues, as well as reserve titles towards the end of his playing career,” the club said.

“He also loved working and developing our youth as a coach, focusing on U14s, U16s and U18s. He coached and encouraged many of us and also the majority of our current senior panel would have gained from his coaching prowess and many words of encouragement and wisdom.

“He was a lifetime member, Cairde member and volunteer. He served in many different roles as officer within our club, serving as Chairman in the late 90s and more recently as development officer. He was deeply involved in all development and fundraising within our club, notably the pitches and facilities at Donnelly Park and our training pitch on the Effernan road.”

Mr Donnelly is survived by his wife, Regina, sons Rory, Barry and Fergal (player), his brother Liam (chairman), sisters Patricia McGrath, Bernadette McArt, Philomena McNabb, Deirdre O’Hagan, Martina McMahon and his daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces and extended family circle.

He was predeceased by his parents Willie and Eileen, his sisters Carmel Donnelly, Kathleen O’Hagan and baby sister Mary.