Tributes paid to John McAnespie, father of the late Aidan

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late John McAnespie, whose son, Aidan was shot dead by the British army moments after crossing the checkpoint at Aughnacloy more than 34 years ago.

Mr McAnespie had dedicated his life to uncovering the truth about the killing of his son in February 1988. A verdict in the manslaughter trial of the solider accused of the killing is expected soon.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, said her thoughts were with his family and friends at a sad and difficult time.

Advertisement

“John McAnespie dedicated his life to campaigning for truth and justice for his son Aidan who was shot dead by the British Army in 1988. He never gave up.

“He was an inspirational, quiet and dignified man with a huge love for his community and local club, Aghaloo GAA.

The organisation, Relatives for Justice, also paid tribute to Mr McAnespie.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the passing of John MAnespie, father of the late Aidan and our founding member, Eilish.

“An inspirational, courageous and generous man.”