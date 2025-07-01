Tributes paid to much-loved Omagh woman

MOURNERS recently gathered at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh to celebrate the life of Kathleen (Kate) Keyes (née McGoldrick), who passed away on June 13.

During the Requiem Mass, Father Eugene Hasson described Mrs Keyes as a woman who brought ‘warmth and comfort’ to all who knew her.

“Kathleen was born on August 17, 1948 into the McGoldrick family on the Derry Road,” he said.

“She was the only girl among four brothers – a treasured daughter and the apple of her father’s eye. She was brought here to Sacred Heart Church just three days after her birth to be baptised.

“In those days, baptism was a priority, families wanted their children to experience the grace of God without delay.”

It was in this same church, Fr Hasson added, that Kathleen married her husband Michael on August 1, 1968.

“From her days at Loreto Convent Primary School and St Brigid’s High School to her life as a wife and mother, Kate’s journey was marked by strong relationships, warm hospitality, and a quiet strength rooted in deep faith,” he said.

“She was hard-working, caring, and dependable… a source of comfort to all around her.”

Mrs Keyes also left a lasting impression on her community in Shandon Park.

“Her home was not just an address, it was a place of welcome and community,” Fr Hasson said. “Just this week, her neighbours formed a guard of honour as her remains returned home.”

Concluding the service, Fr Hasson said Mrs Keyes was loyal and ‘valued friendship deeply’.

Omagh St Enda’s GAA paid tribute, extending their sympathy to her family, including daughter Amanda, son Colin, and grandchildren Cormac and Oran.

Mrs Keyes was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.