Tributes paid to ‘pillar’ of Clogher GAA club

TRIBUTES have been paid to a long-standing member and ‘pillar’ of Clogher Éire Ógs who died suddenly on Friday.

Described as ‘a true gentleman’ who was ‘always smiling and full of chat’.

Mr Shields was the dearly beloved husband of Jacqueline and much-loved father of Patrick, Conor and Michaela, son of the late Frankie and Rose and dear brother of Kathleen, Mary, Willie, Bernie, Brian, Christina, and the late Gerald, John and Patrick.

In a warm and poignant statement, a spokesperson from Clogher Éire Ógs said that Mickey will be ‘sorely missed’.

“Everyone here at An Clochar Éire Ógs has been deeply saddened to hear of the death of Mickey Shields,” they said. “We wish to send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Jackie; his children, Patrick, Conor and Michaela; to his friends of which there are many; and to his entire family circle. Mickey was a pillar of our community; both him and his family are long-standing members of the club, who have been deeply-immersed in all activities and events over the years. His presence, especially on match days, will be sorely missed.

“An Clochar Éire Ógs also offer our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Damian Casey, and to his teammates at Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club,” they added.