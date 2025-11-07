Tributes paid to pivotal Tyrone GAA figure

By Alan Rodgers

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Tom McKeagney, who was assistant manager to the Tyrone GAA team which reached the All-Ireland Final for the first time in 1986.

Originally from Fivemiletown and a teacher by profession, Mr McKeagney was one of the most prominent figures in gaelic games for a 25 year period from the 1960s onwards.

His talents as a gaelic footballer were clear when he represented Tyrone at senior level during the 1960s. He was also a pivotal figure in Augher’s rise to glory subsequently. He was a key player on the team that reached the County Final for the first time in 1970, and is credited with masterminding their first ever O’Neill Cup title when they defeated Ardboe in the 1976 final.

Mr McKeagney was also involved as a coach and manager when they added rwo more county titles in 1982 and 1985.

Both the Augher St Macartan’s club and Tyrone GAA paid tribute to his significant contribution to the GAA over so many years both as a manager, coach and official.

“He played corner back on the 1976 Senior championship winning team and also giving his time and leadership in training that year,” they said.

“Beyond Augher, his outstanding skills saw him represent the Tyrone senior team in the late sixties and subsequently assist the Tyrone senior team alongside legendary manager, Art McRory.

“His dedication, skill and humility, on and off the pitch left a lasting mark. Tom’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who played with him, learned from him and admired him.”

Tyrone GAA said that the death of Tom McKeagney, after a long and accomplished life, takes from us another of that heroic band who did so much half-a-century ago to build the base for the prosperity Tyrone GAA now enjoys.

“Tom was one of the stalwarts who kept the faith in a decade where Tyrone wins were scarce, and successes were non-existent.

“He then starred in Augher’s first-ever O’Neill Cup success in 1976, before becoming involved as Tyrone Senior Manager and Assistant Manager, helping us to hugely important Ulster titles and our first-ever All-Ireland Senior Final appearance in 1986.

“Over the following years he was a relentless member of Club Tyrone. Simply a masterclass in leaving things so much better than he found them.”

Mr McKeagney is survived by his children Kathy, Krystine, Ciara, Orla and Paul