Tributes to popular Strabane woman who died on holiday in Spain

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to a popular Strabane woman who died suddenly while she was on holiday in Spain.

Ann McColgan (née McGurn), late of St Mary’s Place, passed away on January 14 on Fuerteventura, the second-largest Canary Island. On Monday morning, mourners packed into St Mary’s Church, Melmount for her funeral.

Family and friends heard how Ann, the eldest of four siblings, was deeply proud of her Scottish roots and Donegal heritage, carrying both with ‘strength and dignity’.

Giving the eulogy, her niece, Sinead, said, “Ann’s passing was sudden and has left us all reeling, but it feels wrong to speak of her in the past tense because her presence was so strong and constant. Ann lived a life full of love, generosity and connection. She loved music, dancing and having the craic.”

Sinead went on to note that, once Ann had met her husband Enda and joined the McColgan clan, she ‘gained nine extra brothers and sisters’ and was immediately accepted and loved like one of them.

Originally intending to become a missionary that all changed when, at 16, she met Enda and later made their home in Knockavoe Crescent before moving to Lisnafin and then St Mary’s Place just two years ago.

Speaking of the couple’s love, Sinead said, “Enda loved Ann unconditionally with every part of his heart. Theirs was a deep, traditional love which seems rare nowadays.

“They stood side-by-side, never wavering, never apart and the love they shared was obvious. Their life together was their greatest achievement with their children, Sean, Aine, Laura and Edward and grandchildren. While our hearts are broken we are comforted that Ann’s late mother Sadie now has Ann beside her, guiding, protecting and watching over the family together.”

Celebrant Fr Sean O’Donnell welcomed family and friends to the church.

Fr O’Donnell said, “I don’t think there was anyone around the town left unaffected when the news became known of Ann’s sudden death a fortnight ago, so shortly after Ann waked and buried her own mother. We gathered here to remember a woman whose presence was a gift to all who knew her. (Ann) lived a life with kindness, selflessness and empathy.

“Ann didn’t hold her love or wait for perfect moments. Ann’s character revealed itself in a thousand small moments; a smile ready for strangers, the daily care she give, the way she made space for everyone who needed her. That was Ann’s gift to us all. Ann’s love continues in how you love one another and pass that love on.”

Following the poignant service, Mrs McColgan’s remains were interred in the adjoining cemetery.