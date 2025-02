A Tyrone jockey has died suddenly in the US.

Roddy MacKenzie, who was 45 years-old, died in Delaware on Wednesday. There are no further details about the cause of his death.

His parents, Bill and Elizabeth, live at the Old Rectory in Dunamanagh.

A death notice says funeral arrangements for Mr MacKenzie will be announced later.

Among those to offer their condolences are the Temple Gwathmey Steeplechase Foundation, an organisation which promotes the sport of steeplechasing in the US.

“We’re so very sorry to hear of the passing of jockey Roddy MacKenzie. Our thoughts are with Roddy’s family and many friends,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Many other tributes have been paid online to the local man, who started his racing career in Ireland before moving to America.

Mr MacKenzie is also being mourned by his sisters Alison, Rhona, Patricia, brother Allan, brother-in-laws Tom and Patrick, sister-in-law Rosie and nieces and nephews Arthur, Poppy, Patrick, Eoin and James.