Tributes paid to victim of latest crash tragedy on A5

THE man who died in a crash on the road between Omagh and Ballygawley this week has been named locally.

Brighton Mafuta, who was 36, died in a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A5 and Garvaghey Bridge Road on Tuesday night.

He was the 58th person to have been killed on A5 since July 2007.

Mr Mafuta lived in Donegal and was a chef at the Snugborough restaurant in Letterkenny.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the restaurant said they were heartbroken by his death.

The spokesperson described Mr Mafuta as ‘funny, loyal and hardworking’.

“An unforgettable colleague to everyone who worked with him,” added the spokesperson.

The restaurant will be closed until March 5 as a mark of respect.

Mr Mafuta had played with Donegal Town Football Club and the club also paid tribute to him.

“Brighton played for the club for a number of years and was a valued member of the squad that won the League title in 2013.

“He showed great dedication, travelling afar to play despite not living nearby anymore. He had an infectious personality and got on fantastically with everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“A skilful footballer and a fantastic teammate, Brighton will be sorely missed by everyone at DTFC.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this week’s crash or dash cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1578 23/02/26.