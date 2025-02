THE family of a much-loved former St Colman’s teacher has said they are ‘devastated’ after his death on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital – on what would have been his 52nd wedding anniversary.

John Quigley, a dedicated father-of-three and grandfather-of-four had been grieving the loss of his beloved wife, Carmel, who passed away last summer.

The couple, inseparable for 56 years, ‘barely spent a day apart’, according to their family, who take comfort in the thought that he is now reunited with her.

In a heartfelt statement to the Strabane Chronicle, Mr Quigley’s children described their father as a man full of warmth and humour.

“We are completely devastated at our father’s sudden passing,” they said.

“But we are finding some comfort knowing that he has been reunited with our beautiful mummy because they barely spent a day apart in the 56 years they were together.”

The family spoke of his love for history and his reputation as a caring and committed teacher at St Colman’s High School, which later merged to form Holy Cross College.

“People who knew daddy as the teacher at St Colman’s saw him as quiet and reserved. But those close to him knew he was funny, sarcastic, warm, loving and lived life to the fullest.

“Daddy was a dedicated brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, grandfather, father and husband. He was the backbone of our family, and we will miss him every day.”

Former St Colman’s principal Michael Kennedy described Mr Quigley as ‘an excellent teacher’ who was well-liked by both students and staff.

“John was always very helpful to me personally in my time as principal, and the grades his students achieved are a testament to what a fine educator he was. He took no nonsense and was friendly but did not suffer fools.”

Past pupils also shared their admiration, including former student and master craftsman Martin ‘Banba’ Gallen, who remembered him as a teacher who ‘actually cared’.

Mr Quigley’s Requiem Mass took place yesterday at St Mary’s Church, Melmount, followed by interment at St Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop.