Tributes to an Omagh man who achieved so much in his life

THE funeral of Professor Fabian Monds CBE, an Omagh native described as ‘amazing for all sorts of reasons’, took place on Monday at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Derry.

Prof Monds, former chair of both Omagh Enterprise Company and Invest NI, passed away on November 13 aged 85. During the service, his daughter Aisling paid a warm and heartfelt tribute, remembering her father for his humour, compassion, devotion and kindness.

“Trying to make things better in Northern Ireland was what underpinned his endeavours throughout his career,” she said. “He was so kind and generous, and believed that education was the route to freedom.”

Describing him as a ‘man of many accolades’, Aisling emphasised that nothing mattered more to her father than his family.

“To us, he was important because he steadfastly loved his family,” she said. “He took planning holidays to a whole new level, always making sure everyone was happy. He always had a Plan A, B and C – always wanting the best, always keeping us safe.”

Born on November 1, 1940, Prof Monds attended the Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, Omagh, and Queen’s University Belfast, where he would later work. His career also took him to Purdue University in Indiana.

Over the years he published two books and more than 80 academic papers. He chaired the Northern Ireland Centre for Trauma and Transformation in Omagh and was awarded a CBE in 1997.

In 1999, he became the BBC National Governor for Northern Ireland, a role he held until 2007.

Aisling recalled her father’s sharp sense of humour, describing him as ‘immensely funny’.

As his health declined, he joked about hosting a daily ‘hypochondriacs’ half-hour’ where they would discuss his symptoms together.

She also spoke of his love of flying and his passion for innovation. “He adored flying,” she said. “He said it was the only time he felt totally relaxed… as we watched from the ground, terrified.

“Daddy also loved a project. He installed windmill power before it was a known thing and always encouraged innovation.”

Concluding her tribute, Aisling said her father was ‘very liberal’ and ‘very open-minded’.

“He showed us what love should be like. He was steady, thoughtful, consistent and faithful. He was funny, wonderful and kind… truly one in a trillion. He was dignity and grace personified and we were so blessed to have him.”

Tributes have since poured in, including from Nicholas O’Shiel, chief executive of Omagh Enterprise Company, who praised Prof Monds’ ‘profound contribution’.

“During his time as chair from 2009 to 2014, he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the Innovation Growth Centre,” Mr O’Shiel said. “Fabian brought a rare combination of vision, strategic judgement and personal warmth to the Board.

“His leadership helped steer Omagh Enterprise through a period of significant change and positioned it for long-term growth. His influence can still be felt today. The recent opening of the £6 million Digi-Hub on the former Omagh Health Centre site stands as a testament to the foundations he helped lay. His impact will be remembered with gratitude for many years to come.”