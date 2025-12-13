Tributes to Drumquin woman remembered for her compassion

THE funeral has taken place of Margaret McLaughlin, a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother who was remembered as a compassionate and dedicated nurse for whom caring was truly a vocation.

Mrs McLaughlin passed away peacefully at her home on the Segully Road, Drumquin last Saturday, surrounded by her family following a period of illness.

She was the beloved wife of Leo for more than 50 years and a devoted mother to Aidan, Siobhan, Gerald, Edel and Martin.

At her funeral Mass on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Drumquin, Fr Thomas Canning described her as a woman who built her life around faith, family and service to others.

“Margaret was a good wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all,” he said. “Her compassion and care for others came from her upbringing. She was the youngest of a family of ten and became a nurse – a career that was more of a vocation than a job.”

Fr Canning told mourners that Margaret’s life with her husband Leo began after meeting at a Sunday night dance in Drumquin Hall, and together they built a loving family over more than five decades

“She was always dependable and a source of comfort to those around her,” he continued.

“Since Margaret became ill, I have come to know her better, and her faith was very important to her.

“She taught all her family the rosary, and prayer was something she cherished.

“Through prayer, she prepared for the end of her life and to meet God. On behalf of myself and the community, I offer my deepest sympathy to her husband Leo, her children, grandchildren, wider family and all her friends who mourn her passing.”

Following Requiem Mass, Mrs McLaughlin was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, her brother, sons- and daughters-in-law and the entire family circle.