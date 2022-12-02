Tributes to former athletics coach who died in house fire

TRIBUTES have been paid to Robert ‘Stevie’ Stevenson MBE, who sadly died in a house fire at his home in Cookstown this week.

Mr Stevenson, 94, was a former vice-principal of Cookstown High School and also well known in athletics circles.

Cookstown High School shared a post on social media remembering the man who they affectionately knew as ‘Stevie’, commenting, “His unique character exuded kindness and generosity with a healthy competitive spirit in sport. Mr Stevenson played a huge role in the formation of Cookstown High School as a combined grammar and secondary school especially coordinating the buildings programme.

Advertisement

“Mr Stevenson may have been small in stature but a larger-than-life character whose legacy will remain for many years to come.”

Born in Glasgow, Mr Stevenson was also renowned for his involvement in the field of hockey, athletics, and scouts.

He kept time at 68 consecutive Ulster Schools Championships, and was a dedicated official for Athletics Northern Ireland.

Athletics NI also paid tribute to Mr Stevenson, stating, “It might seem strange to say ‘untimely’ for someone who four days earlier had celebrated his 94th birthday but at the time of his passing he was still full of life.

“His dedication and enthusiasm did not go unrecognised. At the 50th Anniversary Dinner of the Ulster Schools three time Irish Olympian Maeve Kyle presented Stevie with the UK Sports Officials Lifetime Achievement Award.

Despite all these achievements Stevie will primarily be remembered as one of nature’s gentlemen.”

Police received a report just before 4am on Wednesday that a fire had started at a property in the Pines area of Cookstown.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the PSNI added, “Investigations into the sudden death and to determine the cause of the fire are now underway.

“We would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with our enquiries to call us. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 159 of 30/11/22.”

Mr Stevenson’s wake will be held in R Steenson & Son Funeral Home, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown this Thursday from 7-9pm.

Cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Friday at 3.20pm.