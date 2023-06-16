Tributes to former West Tyrone MLA Claire McGill

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill has extended her sympathies to the McGill family following the death of former Sinn Féin MLA Claire McGill.

Claire who was a teacher in the Plumbridge area for may years before being elected to represent West Tyrone at Stormont in 2007 and remained and MLA until 2011. She also served as a councillor on the legacy Strabane Council representing the Glenelly DEA.

Sinn Fein Leader in the North Michelle O’Neill said, “On behalf of the Sinn Fein leadership I wish to offer our sincere sympathy, condolences and solidarity at this time to the family of Claire McGill and her many friends throughout Tyrone and across Ireland.

“Claire was for many years a school teacher in Plumbridge before being elected to the Assembly representing the constituency of West Tyrone in 2007, and served until 2011. She also represented Sinn Féin for the Glenelly Electoral Area on Strabane District Council from 2001 to 2011.

“She was a very passionate and determined public representative who worked diligently and did not take no for an answer in getting delivery for her constituents on the ground and in the Assembly.

“Predeceased by her beloved husband, John, they were a devoted couple who gave so much to their local community in the Sperrins.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Claire’s extended family circle and many friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.”