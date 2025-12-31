Tributes to founding member of Samaritans’ Omagh branch

TRIBUTES have been paid to a much-loved volunteer following the death of Edith Hadden, a founding member of the Samaritans of Omagh who dedicated 50 years of service to the organisation.

Mrs Hadden died peacefully in hospital on December 20. She was the wife of the late John, who spent many years working in his family’s quarrying business and also sat on Omagh District Council as an Alliance Party representative from 1973 until 1981.

Edith was also a loving mother to Clemen and Jocelyn, and a grandmother to Joshua.

Her funeral took place at St Columbkille Church, Parish of Termonmaguirke, Carrickmore, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Instrumental in establishing the Omagh branch of Samaritans, she went on to serve in a number of roles over the decades, including branch director. However, she was best known for her quiet dedication to listening.

For half-a-century, she supported callers through some of their darkest moments, offering emotional support without judgement and compassion without limit.

Despite her extraordinary contribution, Edith remained a humble and deeply private person who never sought recognition for her work. She was described as caring, friendly and loyal, with a strong devotion to Samaritans and its values. Colleagues also fondly remember her warm sense of humour, which brought comfort and lightness even during challenging times.

In 2001, Edith was awarded an MBE for services to the British Red Cross Society, another charity in which she was heavily involved.

The director of Samaritans of Omagh, Karen Hunt, said Edith’s passing is ‘deeply felt by all who knew her’, paying tribute to her exceptional commitment and the lasting impact she made on both callers and fellow volunteers.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Ms Hunt said, “Edith was known for the care she showed to her fellow volunteers, often taking time to support them after difficult calls and encouraging others with kindness and understanding. Through her actions, she inspired generations of volunteers and helped shape the supportive culture of the Omagh branch.

“She will be remembered with immense gratitude and affection by everyone at Samaritans of Omagh.”