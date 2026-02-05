Tributes to inspirational Coalisland woman following her death

COALISLAND mum Éadaoin Ferguson has been remembered for her exceptional bravery and courage after her death earlier this week.

Éadoin faced her devastating cancer diagnosis with incredible resolve, and the news of her death has been met by tributes from right across her community and beyond.

Diagnosed with bone cancer on the cusp of Christmas in 2022, Éadoin underwent chemotherapy for a period of nine months followed by numerous major surgeries.

She was given the all clear in October 2023, but received the devastating news nine months later that the cancer had returned and was terminal.

Among those paying tribute to the beloved young mum was the Ógras Centre in Coalisland.

They commented: “Éadaoin faced true illness with a strength and bravery that inspired everyone around her, never letting it dim her spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humour, a way of finding light even in the hardest moments, and she lived fully in the present.

“Éadaoin had a rare gift for brightening the lives of all who met her, leaving people feeling warmer just for having known her.”

Also expressing their profound sense of loss was Primate Dixon Primary School, which is attended by Éadoin’s son Ruaírídh.

“Governors, Principal, pupils, staff and whole school community of Primate Dixon PS are heartbroken on the passing of Éadaoin Ferguson, mother of our dear pupil Ruaírídh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruaírídh, Cathaoir, Julia, Jarlath, Conor, and Aoibheann and all of Éadaoin’s family and friends at this difficult time. May her gentle soul rest safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Éadaoin will be reposing at her parents’ home in Coalisland.

Her Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church in Coalisland.