Tributes to Killeeshil man who touched the lives of many people

THE death of young Killeeshil man Niall Bannon last week touched the hearts of everyone in the community he was such an important part of during his 30 years.

Several hundred people attended Niall’s funeral at St Patrick’s Church, Aughnagar, on Thursday. Though he lived with a disability, the congregation heard from parish priest, Fr Pat Hannigan, that Niall taught everyone the gift of patience, the kindness of forgiveness and love, and the importance of fun, smiles and laughter.

“Niall was shown tremendous care, compassion, kindness and love,” Fr Hannigan said. “But he was also teaching you, his family, about the value of care.”

“Jesus never said that this road would be easy to walk. But he promises the gift of eternal life. This is the whole new way of life now for Niall.”

Young men and women who had been in Niall’s Primary One and Primary Two classes at St Mary’s Primary School in Cabragh were present at the funeral, as were the Primary Five classmates of his niece, Amelia.

Fr Hannigan said that Niall was always in great form, continuing to smile and be present wherever he was. “Niall touched the lives of many, many people, even in hospital and no matter where he travelled,” he added.

“He loved holidays in America and Europe and made friends wherever he went.

“In many ways, he lived a charmed life. The care he received was exceptional, and he was always well looked after. The whole house and the family revolved around him, and it couldn’t have been any other way.”

All of that was so important and very uplifting for the whole family, and he in turn was teaching you about patience, care and kindness. You grew up with Niall, and he spoke with his twinkling eyes. He knew the form you would be in as he followed you with his eyes.”

The congregation also heard how Niall was a ‘mad and crazy’ fan of Tyrone and Manchester United. Fr Hannigan added that his home in Killeeshil was always filled with fun, laughter and smiles.

“You have been an incredible example of care and kindness shown to Niall,” Fr Hannigan concluded. “May God grant you every blessing.”