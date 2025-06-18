Tributes to local man who had ‘great strength and integrity’

MOURNERS gathered at the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, recently to celebrate the life of John Ernest Northern, who sadly passed away on Friday, June 6.

Leading the service, Father Eugene Hasson described Mr Northern as ‘a man of great strength, integrity, and quiet devotion’.

“When it comes to John, the stories and memories flowed naturally, which is a testament to the love and admiration John’s family held for him,” said Fr Hasson.

Mr Northern and his wife, Sally, married on July 16, 1966, in Northamptonshire. Their marriage was described as one filled with love, commitment, and shared purpose.

“John’s love for Sally was not only emotional, it was respectful, sacrificial, and spiritually attentive,” continued Fr Hasson.

“That says a great deal about the kind of man he was. He was a family man through and through – a man of great strength, integrity, and quiet devotion, who worked tirelessly, sometimes taking on two or three jobs at a time, not out of obligation but from a desire to provide for his family.”

Fr Hasson said that Mr Northern’s family described him as ‘wise, kind, and full of love’.

“He was a man who listened deeply, not only with his ears but with his heart,” he added.

“He gave time to people, offered understanding, and carried burdens with others. That kind of presence is a gift that very few people possess, but he shared it generously.

“As a young man in England, he joined the army seeking a purpose and path in life. That experience shaped him, but life found deeper meaning when he met Sally. They built a life of love and shared values.”

Following the service, Mr Northern’s remains were laid to rest in Drumragh Cemetery.

Mr Northern is survived by his wife Sarah Northern (née Donaghy) and children Johnny (Kathleen), Tracey (Damian), Diane (Rory), and Paul (Eileen). He was also a loving brother to Philip and the late Tony, Side, Jan, and Denise.