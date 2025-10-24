Tributes to much-loved local woman who had ‘great grace’

REMEMBERED for her intelligence, elegance and warmth, Martha Veronica (Vera) Gormley passed away peacefully on October 11 at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Omagh.

Originally from Beragh, Mrs Gormley was the beloved wife of the late Jerry, devoted mother to Joan, and mother-in-law to Manfred Guenther.

Family, friends and neighbours gathered at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher to celebrate her life in a service led by Fr Kevin McElhennon.

During the Mass, Fr McElhennon described Mrs Gormley’s life as one of ‘quiet, reserved and unassuming richness’.

“She was intelligent, elegant and deeply thoughtful,” he said.

“She carried herself with great grace and had a lively mind.”

Fr McElhennon spoke of Mrs Gormley’s lifelong love of learning.

“Her home was wall-to-wall with books,” he recalled. “She loved ideas, learning and language.”

In her later years, Mrs Gormley undertook an Open University degree in English.

“She pursued her degree later in life for the simple joy of study and the pleasure of the written word,” Fr McElhannon said.

Mrs Gormley was also remembered for her career as a healthcare worker, which reflected her compassion and care for others.

“She always expressed herself in a practical and patient way and helped many people through their struggles, uncertainties and challenges,” Fr McElhennon said. “She offered guidance without fuss.”

He concluded by reflecting on the great loves of her life – her daughter Joan, described as ‘the centre of her life and her source of pride’, her dear friend Rob, whose companionship meant so much to her, and her cherished cats, whose company she adored.

Following Requiem Mass, Mrs Gormley was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.