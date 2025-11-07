Tributes to much-loved Loughmacrory woman

MOURNERS at the funeral of a young Loughmacrory woman heard heartfelt tributes to someone described as ‘extra-special’ to all who knew her.

Katrina (Teeny) McCartan, aged 37, from Ballybrack Road, passed away on Saturday, October 25. At a Mass for the Angels in St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory, prayers were offered for her family, the emergency services and all those who assisted in the immediate aftermath of her passing.

In his homily, Fr Peter McAnenly spoke of the many cherished memories of Teeny, who had defied medical expectations as a child.

“Little did Sean and Clare know at that time that they would have Teeny for so long,” he said. “While there is a great sense of loss at her passing, there is an awful lot to be thankful for. We give thanks for the wonderful blessing that she was for so many.”

Fr McAnenly described Teeny as ‘the heart of the McCartan family and home’, adding that she was, in many ways, the ‘director of operations’.

“For Sean, Clare, Liam, Ciara and Roisin, and the wider family, she was loved dearly and was extra-special,” he said.

“Teeny touched the hearts of all who came in contact with her. She was like a magnet, drawing people towards her time and again. Although she was non-verbal, she had her own way of communicating and making her presence felt.”

Teeny attended Cranny and later Arvalee School, and was also a much-loved member of the Termonmaguirc Friendly Care group. A devoted Tyrone GAA supporter, she travelled to matches all over Ireland with her parents, making many friends along the way.

“So many supporters will remember her at games,” Fr McAnenly said. “She loved concerts, music nights and dances, and she was part of a group called Share a Dream, through which she won a ‘Child of Courage’ Award. That award brought her on a special trip to Euro Disney.”

Each summer, she enjoyed holidays with the Termonmaguirc Friendly Care group at their Bundoran house, and her family made sure to fill her life with joy and laughter.

Her milestone birthdays – her 18th, 21st and 30th – were celebrated in style, and just weeks ago she was dancing at her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary at the An Creagán Centre.

“Teeny had countless days of fun and made a big impression on everyone she met,” Fr McAnenly said.

“People such as Teeny are not broken, but truly unique. We often hear people speak of disability, but disability does not mean inability. She was herself in this life, and in being herself she was the most extraordinary person.”

Teeny is survived by her parents, Sean and Clare, sister Ciara, brother Liam (Roisin), sister Roisin (Shaun), nephews Ollie and Eddie, and grandmother Kathleen.