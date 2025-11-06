Tributes to much-loved Strabane man Liam McGinley

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘gentleman through and through’ who trained bricklayers in Strabane for over three decades.

Liam McGinley, late of Lisnafin Park, died on Sunday at his home after a battle with illness. Remembered as a dedicated and passionate member of the community, he was a former president of Strabane Golf Club and a staunch supporter of Sigersons GAC.

Mr McGinley’s Requiem Mass was held yesterday at St Mary’s Church, Melmount.

A bricklayer by trade, he worked for over 30 years at Strabane Training Centre, where he taught others both practical skills and valuable life lessons. Before retiring in 2013, he held a similar role at the Tyrone Donegal Partnership, continuing his commitment to mentoring and supporting the community.

Before his funeral, a poem was read by his friend Declan Donnelly, which described Liam as ‘a gentleman through and through’, who always made people feel glad they were in his company.

“He was a man who made ordinary days seem brighter,” the poem added.

A devoted family man, Liam met his wife Mary in 1970, and they married in 1972. Together, they had two children, Grainne and the late Ciara.

Ciara tragically passed away in 1998, an incident which Fr Sean O’Donnell said had a lasting impact on the family.

Liam was also a loving grandfather to his granddaughter Sophia, to whom he was incredibly close and ‘always there for her’.

Speaking at the Requiem Mass, Fr O’Donnell said, “Liam skilled so many people during his life. He gave his time and knowledge freely, not just in bricklaying but in life. He helped others gain confidence in themselves and took great delight in their successes.

“He will be sorely missed. A social and friendly person, he had many friends and made all who knew him feel that he genuinely cared about what they had to say.”

A passionate golfer, Liam played the game for over 40 years.

A former president of Strabane Golf Club, he spent much of his retirement on the course enjoying the sport he loved.

He was also a committed supporter of Strabane Sigersons.

The club paid tribute, saying, “It’s with great sadness that everyone associated with the GAA in Strabane has learned of the passing of Liam McGinley of Lisnafin Park, a staunch supporter of the Sigersons over many years, especially during his time with Strabane Training Services, the club’s main sponsors for many years.

“Thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and siblings on their loss. He was a great character who will be sadly missed.”

Liam will be deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughter Grainne, granddaughter Sophia, and siblings Charlie, Maeve, and Ursula.

He was predeceased by his daughter Ciara.