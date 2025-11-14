Tributes to much-loved Strabane shopkeeper Jim McFadden

FAMILY, friends and the wider Strabane and Creeslough communities came together this week to pay their respects to beloved shopkeeper and Creeslough native, Jim McFadden as he was laid to rest.

The eldest of 14 children, Mr McFadden was a major fixture in Strabane for over 50 years, most notably for his convenience store which has stood in its Bridge Street location for all that time. Three special gifts, part of Mr McFadden’s life, were brought to the altar at his funeral on Monday; his cap, a family album and his Donegal jersey.

In his eulogy at the Sacred Heart Church in Strabane, Fr Michael McCaughey paid tribute to Mr McFadden’s generosity and his commitment to family and God.

“Jim unfortunately passed away on Friday, a man who accomplished so much. The things which were most important to Jim were family, prayer and church. Jim could be found in his final days praying the rosary and, even in his working life, would make time to do so again after a long day at work. He worked for God in his generous spirit which will live on.

“Coming from Creeslough, Jim’s life took him firstly to Derry, where he worked for Devine’s before working in and managing Kelly’s shop, then Lifford and finally to Strabane where he opened his own business on Bridge Street.

“Throughout his time, Jim faced many challenges but always remained strong and kind to his workers and the customers. A great merchandise man, Jim dressed his shop window with a great sense of pride and skill. One of Jim’s proudest moments in the shop was when he, a proud Donegal GAA supporter, welcomed the Sam Maguire Cup into his shop following Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland triumph.”

Speaking of Mr McFadden’s love for family, Fr McCaughey continued: “Jim never forgot his roots, often keeping in touch with family back home and, in Strabane, always worked so hard to provide for his family. Jim was married to his wife Patricia for 70 years and, even after all that time, they still knew and cared for each other deeply.

“It was noted that, on his wedding day, Jim’s future mother-in-law told her daughter ‘You should be down on your knees and thanking God for that man’.”

Following the service, Mr McFadden was interred in the adjoining ceremony.