Tributes to Omagh woman much loved by her family and friends

THERE were heartfelt tributes following the death of Omagh woman and mother-of-five Jean White last week.

Jean passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 16, at Springlawn Nursing Home, Omagh, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

The beloved wife of Dessie White, to whom she was married for 59 years, Jean was a devoted mother to Christopher, Anthony, Francis, Louise and Gregory.

Advertisement

Born Jean Wilkinson, she was raised in the Gallows Hill area of Omagh.

Over the years, she worked in McKelvey’s Shop, Wellworths, and later became a supervisor in the local shirt factory.

After taking time out to raise her children, she returned to working life as a dinner lady at St Colmcille’s Primary School, and also served as a child minder and home help.

Jean’s Funeral Mass was held in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, on Saturday, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

During the Requiem Mass, Fr Eugene Hasson paid tribute to Jean’s ‘quiet strength’ and ‘kind nature’, describing her as a devoted wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother.

“It was in the role of mother that Jean felt most happy and fulfilled,” he said. “She parented with affection and a gentle authority, guiding her children with love and ensuring their home was a place of safety, faith and warmth.”

Fr Hasson added, “With the arrival of Jean’s grandchildren, her family said she was like a woman reborn, with a zeal for life rekindled at being surrounded by children.

Advertisement

“Jean was a woman of deep faith who kept her prayer books under her pillow and her rosary beads close by. When she became ill in her late 70s, she faced it with grace and understanding.”

Jean moved into Springlawn Nursing Home in 2023, and her family said they were deeply thankful to the staff for the care and kindness shown to her in her final months.

Jean will be deeply missed by her husband Dessie, her children, grandchildren and extended family.