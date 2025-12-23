Tributes to popular Monaghan woman who made Tyrone her home

BRIEGE Daly has been fondly remembered as a ‘cherished’ part of the Augher community after the sad news of her passing, writes Niall Gartland.

A native of Truagh in Monaghan, Briege crossed county lines when she married Augher man Seamus Daly, and she made a hugely positive impact on her adopted area, particularly through her tireless committee work with Augher St Macartan’s and St Macartans Ladies.

She passed on her love of the GAA and devotion to her local community to her children Ciara, Finbarr and Jarlath, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

St Macartans Ladies club paid tribute to their former chair, adding that her death left behind a ‘huge void’ in the club.

“Briege was a former club chairperson, club secretary and club treasurer as well as club committee member for many years. Briege and her family have been immersed in all activities associated with the club.

“Briege gave freely of her time to assist St Mac’s for many years and no task was too big. Briege was keen to help out and offer advice and guidance and more than anything Briege was so proud to see her grandchildren wear the St Mac’s jersey, cheering on from the sidelines.”

Meanwhile, Augher St Macartan’s also released a statement expressing their abiding sense of sadness at the passing of a true club stalwart.

“Briege and Seamus Daly together raised a family deeply rooted in the life of our club. Her sons, Jarlath and Finbarr, both wore the Amber and Black with pride; they also gave so much back as youth coaches and valued committee members. Her daughter Ciara continues the proud involvement of the Daly family as a dedicated club youth parent and is the current esteemed treasurer of St Macartans Ladies.

“Briege was a friendly face in our community, a loyal supporter, and someone who always took great pride in both her family and her club. Her kindness, community spirit and willingness to help will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”