Tributes to popular Omagh man who had a ‘gift for conversation’

THE funeral of Teddy McCrory took place in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher in May, where his life was celebrated by family, friends, and colleagues from across the Post Office network in Northern Ireland, as well as many acquaintances from the Omagh Rotary Club.

In a heartfelt tribute, his son Conor thanked those who had offered support and reflected on the values his father instilled in his family, and the deep love and encouragement Teddy gave throughout his life. Teddy was born in Carrickmore and moved with his family at a young age to Glenview Cottages, Omagh. Though he embraced life in Omagh, he always considered himself ‘a hill man’,

He was one of four siblings – Dympna, Finola, and Tony – raised by their parents, Frank and Elizabeth.

Advertisement

As a young boy, Teddy showed a talent for Irish dancing, winning the Tyrone County Championship alongside his sister Dympna. Their victory was fondly remembered at family weddings and gatherings, where they were often invited to ‘take to the floor’ and perform once more.

A keen swimmer, Teddy was a daily visitor to Omagh Leisure Complex in retirement. He also gave back to his community through volunteering, including work with the Samaritans and the Omagh Bomb Fund, and played an active role in Omagh Rotary Club.

He had a deep love for books, poetry, and culture, amassing an extensive collection over the years. He was a strong advocate for the written word and often spoke of its importance.

Teddy was educated at the Christian Brothers School and later at Omagh Technical College. He began his career with the Post Office in Enniskillen in 1954.

In 1960, he married Veronica Morgan from Kilkeel, and together they raised three children: Stephen, Conor, and Karen.

In 1978, Teddy returned with his family to Omagh to take up a senior role at the local Post Office. He eventually became Head Postmaster before concluding his career in a senior position at the Post Office’s Northern Ireland headquarters in Belfast. He retired in 1993 after 39 years of dedicated service.

Over the years, Teddy also became a father-in-law to Mary, Rick, and Christine, and a proud grandfather to Darren, Megan, Daniel, Rebecca, Ricky, Sean, and Rory. He was also a great-grandfather to Caoilte and Orla.

Advertisement

Teddy had a gift for conversation and was known for his warmth, humour, and curiosity about the world. He was a regular at Thursday gatherings with fellow CRAFT club members, where lively debates were had in the spirit of ‘putting the world – and Omagh – to rights.

A true gentleman and a lifelong advocate for others, Teddy McCrory will be remembered as a carer, a community man, and someone who made a lasting impression on all who knew him.