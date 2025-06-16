Tributes to young Tyrone man who drowned in Canada

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Tyrone man who has drowned in Canada.

Stuart Doonan, who was Drumquin, is understood to have died after getting into difficulty in water on Friday near where he had been living in Montreal.

Stuart’s family and friends have said they are heartbroken by his sudden death.

In a Facebook post on behalf of her family, Stuart’s sister Stacey wrote: “We are devastated about the circumstances surrounding his passing as he tragically drowned near his accommodation in Montreal.

“Stuart was full of life and full of love, the heart and soul of our family and he will be sorely missed.

“We will give details of wake and funeral when we navigate the difficulties of getting Stuart home.

“Thank you to everyone for all their love and support, it is appreciated by all of the family.”

An online memorial page has been set up allow people to share their memories of Stuart.

The creator of the page described the Drumquin man as a ‘wonderful person’.

“He will be sorely missed. From his warm and caring personality, to his infectious enthusiasm for music, right down to his bravery and sense of adventure in chasing his dreams, he was a true gem and an inspiration,” the message added.

A death notice said funeral arrangements for Stuart will follow.

He is survived by his parents, David and Carol, sisters Clara and Stacey and the late baby Andrew.

The notice said he was a ‘much-loved grandson of Robert and the late Florence and the late Tommy and Jennifer’, as well as being a ‘dear nephew and cousin’.