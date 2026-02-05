Omagh centre to screen films in dementia-friendly environment

A NUMBER of films suitable for people living with dementia are being screened at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, this winter and spring to help aid their wellbeing and reduce isolation.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, this month’s feature will be the Elvis classic ‘Jailhouse Rock’ taking place on Wednesday, February 18 at 11am.

The dementia-friendly screenings are designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for individuals living with dementia, as well as their family members and caregivers.

Adjustments at the Strule Arts Centre include additional signage, softer lighting, lower sound levels, relaxed audience interaction rules, and staff trained in dementia awareness.

Films have been shown to significantly improve quality of life for people with dementia by boosting mood, reducing isolation, and triggering memories through familiar, often older, content.

Engaging, simple, and positive films, particularly musicals or comedies, help stimulate brain activity and reduce agitation, making them effective therapeutic tools.

This approach is supported by research from Dundee University and leading dementia organisations studying the effects of visual and auditory stimuli on cognitive health.

Other upcoming screenings will include ‘The Greatest Showman’ on Wednesday, March 18 at 11am, and ‘The Lady Killers’ on Wednesday, April 15 at 11am.

Jailhouse Rock follows young Vince Everett (played by Elvis Presley), who discovers a talent for music while in prison, launching him into stardom.

The Greatest Showman, inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, tells the story of a visionary showman who creates a dazzling circus celebrating difference, imagination, and dreams.

The Lady Killers is a darkly-comedic tale in which a criminal gang rents rooms from a sweet old landlady while plotting a heist, pretending to rehearse music to cover their plans.

Their scheme quickly unravels, resulting in a delightfully chaotic story of crime gone wrong.

The screenings are open to everyone. Tickets can be booked online. Tickets for the film alone cost £3.50, while tickets including lunch are £9.50.