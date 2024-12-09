Trillick and Tyrone great Jody Gormley has passed away

FORMER Tyrone footballer Jody Gormley has sadly passed away at the age of 53, it has emerged this evening.

Gormley, who in recent years managed his native Trillick, revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

In a heart-breaking interview, Jody told the BBC’s GAA Social Podcast that he had “no fear of dying whatosever” and that he “felt blessed his entire life.”

Advertisement

He also spoke of the impact of his diagnosis on his family, his wife Deirdre and children, Aine, James and Niamh, reflecting that “it’s probably tougher on the family than me.”

Jody broke the news of his diagnosis to the Trillick senior footballers on the evening of their Tyrone Senior Championship final defeat to Errigal on October 25.

He had managed the team to last year’s O’Neill Cup title, and during his own playing days he enjoyed a distinguished career with Tyrone, winning back-to-back Ulster titles in 1995 and 1996, and lining out in midfield in the 1995 All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Jody, who had a lengthy teaching career at Abbey CBS, managed the Newry school to their first MacRory Cup final in 19 years back in 2006. They won and ended up as Hogan Cup champions, the very pinnacle of school’s football.

He also managed at intercounty level with Antrim, leading the team to a Tommy Murphy Cup title in 2008, as well as serving as Down coach under Paddy O’Rourke in 2006.

While he resided in Belfast in recent decades, his heart belonged back home and the news of his death will leave behind a trail of sadness in Trillick, Tyrone and beyond.

In a statement tonight, a spokesperson for the Trillick club said the community was devastated by Jody’s death.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jody’s family, his wife Deidre, daughters Áine and Niamh and son James. His mother Shiela, brothers Damian and Eoin and sister Anita. He is pre deceased by his father Eugene a former successful player and long serving club officer. As well as his wider family and his wide circle of friends.

“Jody played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of teams throughout his playing career.

“He played for Tyrone and won a number of accolades including two u21 All Irelands in 1991 and 1992.

“Jody played in the famous 1995 All Ireland Final and scored the only other point bar Peter Canavan’s scores.

“Jody has had a very successful career both as a player and a coach.

“Mainly playing for Tyrone – nobody will forget that point in the 95’ Ulster Semi Final against Derry.

“He also won a London Championship with Tir Chonaill Gaels during his time living in London.

“Post playing, Jody managed a number of teams and was successful with the Antrim team who won the Tommy Murphy Cup and won the Hogan Cup with Abbey CBS.”

Jody then returned to manage his beloved Trillick.

“In his first year, with Nigel Seaney, our senior team won the League Title in 2022. In 2023 Jody won the double (league and championship) with the same group of lads. 2024 we went for back to back championship wins with Jody as the leader but unfortunately lost at the last hurdle.

“The words cannnot describe the heartache our club is feeling right now. Jody was a true red from a young age, playing from underage to senior level. To then managing our senior team to an historical double in 2023.

“Jody was one of a kind and when returned to Trillick brought an aurora with him like no other.

“Throughout his time with Trillick as player and more recently as a manager he has made an impression on everyone – coaches, players and club members of all levels in a short period of time.

“A lot of people will have learnt a lot from him and how to hold themselves. Jody truly is an inspiration, forever our hero and forever a red.

“Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air – Eternal Rest Be Upon Him.”