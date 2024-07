A FORMER teacher who was a multi-championship winner with the famous Trillick team of the 1970s and 1980s has died at the age of 72.

Educated at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen and then Queen’s University in Belfast, Joe McGrade, of Kinine, Trillick, soon pursued his passion for teaching.

He taught at St Mary’s School in Irvinestown for many years, rising to the position of vice-principal. His dedication to teaching left a lasting impact on the lives of those he taught.

As a sportsman, too, he made an important impact. He was a member of the Tyrone U-21 team which won the Ulster title in 1973, in a team that also included the legendary Frank McGuigan and former All-Ireland winning manager, Mickey Harte.

He also represented the county at all levels.

But it was as a member of those successful Trillick teams that he made a real impact as a gaelic footballer.

He won O’Neill Cup medals in 1974, 1975, 1980, 1983 and 1986, captaining them to their breakthrough title 50 years ago.

During an illustrious club career, he also won eight All-County League titles with the club and moved from playing outfield to being a goalkeeper in those later successes.

He also had a passion for music giving of his services as a soloist and instrumentalist performing at many community and church events.

In an emotional tribute yesterday (Wednesday), a spokesperson for Trillick St Macartans GAA club said, “In one of his last public appearances, Joe greatly enjoyed the gala celebrations in 2020 as we honoured the men from 1974/75, and he played an active part in recording the many stories and achievements from that period.

“Joe was a keen follower of Trillick in later years, even though his health prevented him from attending in person, and took great pride in Rory Brennan bringing the O’Neill Cup back to Kinine in 2023. He will be dearly missed.”

Mr McGrade’s funeral takes place today (Thursday) at St Macartan’s Church in Trillick at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr McGrade is survived by his wife, Anne, children Joanne (Norman), Eugene (Marianne), Caitriona (Chris), Mark and Fionnuala (Jonathan).

He was the grandfather to Eva, William, Eoghan, Joseph, Dearbhla, Órla, Aoife, Cara and Odhrán as well as the loving brother of Philip (Eileen), Eugene (Mary), Tom (Bernie) and Mary (Doris, Seamus).