Trillick school says goodbye after 34 years to popular teacher

ST SCIRE’S Primary School, Trillick, has celebrated the retirement of one of its most beloved and enduring figures, Ann McCaughey, who has dedicated an extraordinary 34 years to the school and its pupils.

Since joining St Scire’s in 1990 as the Primary One teacher, Mrs McCaughey has been at the very heart of school life – teaching, coordinating, safeguarding, assessing, leading ICT initiatives, and, on occasion, captaining pirate adventures and directing unforgettable Christmas plays.

Her career has spanned a period of immense change in education, from blackboards to cloud computing. Yet through every transition, her enthusiasm, patience, and unwavering commitment to her pupils have remained constant.

“It’s fair to say that no-one has given greater service to St Scire’s PS than Mrs McCaughey,” said principal Mr Iggy Gallagher during her farewell celebration.

A native of Ballymena, Mrs McCaughey began her teaching career in Newtownstewart before joining St Scire’s. Known for her creative flair and deep care for every child, she quickly became a cornerstone of the school community.

Over the years, she taught across many year groups, most recently finding her home in Primary Three and Primary Four, where she guided generations of pupils through their First Confession and First Holy Communion.

Rumour has it that in her early years, Mrs McCaughey accompanied pupils on guitar as they sang ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ – perhaps inspiring the musical ambitions of future performers like Gavin McAloon.

Mr Gallagher added, “Mrs McCaughey’s classrooms were places of imagination and joy, filled with pirate treasure hunts, minibeast expeditions, and a famously firm commitment to good grammar.

“Her creative energy shone brightest each December, when she co-directed the school’s Christmas productions alongside Mrs Donnelly and later Mrs McCarroll. With over 500 pupils taking part in her shows over the years, her productions became legendary for their polish, humour, and heart.”

Beyond the classroom, Mrs McCaughey played key roles as assessment coordinator, ICT Lead, safeguarding assistant, and library coordinator, approaching every task with quiet efficiency and dedication.

Colleagues describe her as a calm, wise presence – always ready with advice, encouragement, and laughter.

Her influence extended well beyond the classroom. ‘The Grandparents’ Assembly’, which she helped establish, became a much-loved annual highlight — one year even welcoming a 96-year-old grandfather, a testament to her impact across generations.

As she begins her well-earned retirement, colleagues and pupils alike reflected on the lasting legacy she leaves behind: hundreds of inspired children and decades of cherished memories.

“School will carry on,” said Mr Gallagher, “but it won’t be quite the same without her.”