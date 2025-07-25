Trillick woman caught speeding at 102mph on way to exam

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Trillick has been banned from driving after she was caught speeding at 102mph.

Mya Williamson, of Badoney Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court where she received a three-month disqualification for the offence.

The court heard that on May 5, at around 10am, a speed camera recorded Williamson’s Ford Focus travelling at 102mph on the A4 – 32mph over the legal limit.

Defence counsel Blaine Nugent told the court that Williamson apologised for her driving and acknowledged it was her second court appearance for speeding.

He explained she had been travelling to Belfast for an exam that morning, but now recognises the importance of allowing more time for her journeys.

Mr Nugent added that Williamson works in a local hotel and plays for two local football teams.

However, Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty questioned whether she had access to a bicycle, remarking, “You could get a bike… and a helmet, of course!”

Mr Nugent argued it would be unreasonable to expect her to cycle home after late shifts.

Noting a previous disqualification in 2023 for a similar offence, Judge Rafferty imposed a further three-month ban and fined Williamson £200.