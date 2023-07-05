Trio accused of supplying cars related to Caldwell gun attack

Three men accused of supplying two vehicles that were used in the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh in February have been remanded in custody.

The trio appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court today via videolink.

Tony Slevin (47), Derryloughlan Avenue, Coalisland, has been charged with being involved with being involved in the preparation of a terrorist act.

The PSNI allege that Slevin, between the dates of February 20 and February 23 of this year, assisted in the transport and provision of a blue Ford Fiesta motor vehicle involved in the attack on DCI Caldwell at Omagh Youth Sport on February 22.

John Gallagher (45), Church Drive in Newtownabbey, has been charged with possessing an article with use in terrorism, namely a blue Ford Fiesta between the dates of February 12 and 23. Gallagher is also charged with being involved in the preparation of a terrorist act by sourcing and storing the same Ford car between the same dates. He is further charged with providing property, namely the same car, with the purpose of terrorism.

James McSorley (58), of Chichester Mews in Belfast, is charged with being involved in the preparation of terrorism by being in possession of the same Ford car on February 22. McSorley is also charged with driving the same car on that date from Belfast to the Tamnamore area and providing it to another person for use in a terrorist attack. He is further charged with providing the car for the same Ford Fiesta for use in terrorism.

All three men denied they were connected to the charges. However, District Judge Michael Ranaghan ruled that the evidence presented to the court was ‘sufficient’ to connect them.

A PSNI officer told the court that Gallagher, who works as a mechanic, sourced the car and gave it to McSorley, who transported the car back to Tyrone to be used in the attack on DCI Caldwell.

Police allege Slevin gave McSorley a lift to Belfast so he could drive the vehicle back to Tyrone.

Police said they believe all three men are members of the ‘New IRA’ and, although were not directly in contact with each other, were directed via orders to store and collect the car.

Police believe the car is the one used as the getaway vehicle during the attack in February which was later burnt out.

McSorley and Slevin both applied for bail, but were denied due to a risk of re-offending and fears that they may flee.

Meanwhile, Gallagher will appear again before Dungannon Magistrates Court next Monday (July 10) for a bail application.

All three men were connected to the charges and will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on July 25.

