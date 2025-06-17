Trio injured in Tummery Road triple vehicle collision

Three people were injured in a triple-vehicle collision in the Tummery Road area of Dromore around 5.20pm on Monday.

Officers, along with colleagues from the emergency services, attended the scene, with one person taken to hospital to receive treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people later attended hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were recovered from the scene and the road subsequently reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1301 of 16/06/25.

The police said they are particularly keen to speak with anyone who might have dash-cam or other footage.

Alternatively, witnesses can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.