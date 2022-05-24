Trio questioned over Derg burglary released on bail

THREE men arrested as part of a PSNI investigation into an aggravated burglary at a house in Castlederg last month have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for information about the incident, which occurred shortly after 6pm on April 5, when a number of masked men armed with weapons, including a sledge hammer, forced entry to a house in Drumnaby Park.

The occupant’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was taken during the incident and later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sion Mills.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1362 of 05/04/22, or make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

The spokesperson added, “You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”