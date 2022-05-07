Tristan ‘Kops’ a meet with his idols

A TRIP to see your favourite football team play is always a special occasion, but for one local lad a visit to watch his beloved Liverpool became extra special as he was lucky enough to meet some of his idols.

Strabane teen Tristan McCauley (14), a budding young footballer with Derry-based Oxford United, was on a trip to Liverpool when a chance encounter in a lift led to an experience he’ll never forget.

As Tristan explains, “All the family are big Liverpool fans and, every year, my Christmas present is tickets to a game. This year it was the Merseyside Derby, going to the game with my dad John. The night before the game, we were in the hotel lift when two men looking like security wearing Liverpool gear got in, which made us think the team or someone connected with them was staying here.”

Imagine Tristan’s surprise and excitement when the two men confirmed that the team were indeed staying there, only one floor above.

Sensing an opportunity, Tristan’s dad John cheekily asked if they could accompany the men to the floor in the hope of meeting the team. Alas, the request was declined, but Tristan was told to be outside the hotel the next morning at a certain time.

“That morning, we saw the security man again in the foyer who called me over and had a chat and was told to go outside. A few minutes later, the entire Liverpool match day squad appeared from a side door! I was in shock.”

Understandably, Tristan was initially reluctant to call out to his heroes. After all, it was only he and John there – practically a private audience. However, the young man soon gathered himself, getting to meet not only star defender Virgil Van Dijk but the boss himself Jurgen Klopp.

“I loved meeting them both, a huge honour. Jurgen asked me who I was here with and if we were going to the game, and I told him yes, and he stood for a picture. Next thing I know, Virgil comes up, who mum thinks is a ‘big dote’, hunkers down beside me and I get a photo with him too!”

An over-the-moon Tristan spent the rest of the day (and night) beaming from ear to ear as, not only did he get to meet his idols, but the team won the derby two-nil with goals from Andy Robertson and super sub Divock Origi, in a scrappy, bad-tempered game.

Tristan described the atmosphere as the best he’s ever experienced.

With the young man hoping to make football a career, mum Aisling adds, “Tristan is determined to make it as a footballer, myself and John giving him all the encouragement in the world.

“He just eats, sleeps, and breathes football and he takes it very seriously, sometimes a bit too seriously, but that’s what you have to do to make it.”

Main photo credit: Vlad1988 / Shutterstock.com