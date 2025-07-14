Trust commits to Tyrone consultation meeting over SWAH

THE Western Trust is being urged to ensure full local engagement over proposals to permanently remove emergency general surgery from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen – as it confirmed plans to hold a consultation event in Tyrone.

The call follows the announcement of a series of public meetings to discuss the plans.

Initially, none were due to take place in Tyrone, with events scheduled only in Fermanagh and Derry. However, the Trust has now said it is ‘committed to organising… one in the Tyrone area’.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, said it is vital that residents of the Omagh area and other localities in Tyrone within the Western Trust’s catchment area had a voice on the issue.

“Many people within places such as Omagh, Castlederg and Strabane and the very large surrounding rural areas are affected by the proposal by the Western Trust and it is absolutely crucial that their voices are heard.”

The Trust has responded, saying, “We are keen to engage with as many people as possible in a safe and suitable environment and therefore are committed to organising three face to face events in the Fermanagh area, one in the Tyrone area and one in Derry/Londonderry.”

They also confirmed, “Following a high level risk assessment based on the anticipated numbers registering to attend and in the interests of public safety, the Trust has taken the decision to postpone the event on July 15 in the Killyhevlin Hotel [Enniskillen]… New dates for the consultation events will be publicised as soon as possible. These will be ticket-only events.”

Derg councillor Caroline Devine said the views of people in Tyrone must be heard and taken seriously.

“This type of service collapse is not transformation and it is concerning that the Trust have made this announcement without first implementing the recommendations of the RQIA report into this service, or even saying what progress they have made on this,” she said.

Ulster unionist councillor Derek Hussey also raised concerns, noting that for people in Castlederg, SWAH is actually the nearest acute hospital.

“This is an absolute disgrace and what we are going to see if this goes ahead is a knock-on impact on the situation at Altnagelvin,” he said.