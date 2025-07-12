BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Twelfth of July celebrations in Augher

  • 12 July 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 July 2025
Less than a minute

THERE was a large number of people who turned out to celebrate the Twelfth of July in Augher, which was chosen to host the Twelfth of July celebrations for the Clogher Valley.

Photo by Jason McCartan.

Organised by the joint host districts of Fivemiletown District LOL No.15 and Annahoe District LOL No.6, it was sunny and warm weather as temperatures soared above 28 degrees.

Photo by Jason McCartan.

 

County Tyrone hosted three demonstrations this year with Coagh and Sixmilecross also hosting large parades.

Photo Jason McCartan.

 

There will be more coverage of the counties Twelfth of July celebration in Monday’s Tyrone Herald.

 

 

